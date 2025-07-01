Businesses looking at benefits to prevent employee absence

Around 59% of companies have been using health and wellbeing benefits to prevent employee absence, according to Towergate Employee Benefits.
The intermediary's research, which surveyed 500 HR decision-makers, found that absence rates caused problems for 23% of businesses. This was the case for businesses with 2-20 employees (16%), 21-249 employees (22%) and 250+ employees (36%). David Williams, head of group risk, Towergate Employee Benefits, said: "There is now a lot more additional preventative care within employee benefits. Preventative support works and employee benefits providers know that preventing illness is cheaper than treating illness." Towergate found that most employers were looking at prevention rather tha...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.