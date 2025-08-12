Employers leaving benefit take-up for employees to initiate

GRiD research

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

Around 40% of employers have said the take-up of employee benefits is left for employees to initiate themselves, according to Group Risk Development (GRiD).

The industry body surveyed 500 HR decision makers, finding a "key gap" between informing employees of the benefits available and actively encouraging employees to engage. Ways in which employers have been communicating employee benefits to employees included through a welcome pack (30%), a staff handbook (28%), using email campaigns (22%), staff noticeboards (21%) or sharing information via a company intranet (20%). Others would make use of support from benefit advisers, providers and suppliers, such as running employee benefit days (19%), while some had employee benefits or staff wel...

