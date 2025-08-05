HFMC Wealth joins GRiD

The firm offers employee benefits as well as workplace pensions within the small-to-medium sized enterprise (SME) sector and cited GRiD's focus on bespoke advice as a reason for joining. The association itself said that the broker joining GRiD would give it access to opportunities, resources and information not found elsewhere. Jason Lines, pensions and employee benefits director, HFMC Wealth Partners LLP, said: "We're very pleased to join GRiD as part of our ongoing commitment to delivering high-quality, well-informed advice to our clients. "Access to GRiD's insight, training and...