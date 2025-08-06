Record IP sales for National Friendly

Mutual society, National Friendly, has reported "strong" growth in the first half of 2025, alongside record sales for income protection (IP).
National Friendly saw a 12% year-on-year increase in new business in H1 2025, alongside a 22% rise in annual premium equivalent. When it came to IP, the provider noted its policy sales in Q2 2025 rose 27% year-on-year, with June 2025 being a record month for IP sales. IP specifically saw a 124% increase in sales when comparing H1 2025 to H1 2024. Its product, FriendlyShield, can be attributed for much of this success, according to the mutual, as it accounted for 39% of all new business in H1 this year. Graham Singleton, CEO, National Friendly, said: "We're proud to be growing at pa...
