WTW partners with Klarity

The partnership aims to provide more accurate mortality risk profiles by using the Klarity risk scoring tool, which utilises data from smart watches and other wearable devices. According to WTW, traditional mortality risk measures can misclassify applicants due to not providing a full health profile of a consumer. Mary Bahna-Nolan, senior director, insurance consulting and technology, WTW, said: "The life insurance industry has a unique opportunity to harness the power of data to deliver more personalised outcomes that reflect real-world health habits." The data collected and analy...