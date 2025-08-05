WTW partners with Klarity

Brokerage firm, WTW, has partnered with health analytics business, Klarity, to integrate wearable technology and data into life insurance underwriting.
The partnership aims to provide more accurate mortality risk profiles by using the Klarity risk scoring tool, which utilises data from smart watches and other wearable devices. According to WTW, traditional mortality risk measures can misclassify applicants due to not providing a full health profile of a consumer. Mary Bahna-Nolan, senior director, insurance consulting and technology, WTW, said: "The life insurance industry has a unique opportunity to harness the power of data to deliver more personalised outcomes that reflect real-world health habits." The data collected and analy...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.