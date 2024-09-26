Digital underwriting: a step forward?

Technology has numerous touchpoints with our sector, ranging from digitising medical data and medical exams to the implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) and predictive modelling, making it "quicker and easier" to underwrite customers, according to protection experts. Toby Bainbridge, head of insurance solutions, The Exeter, notes that generative AI is starting to be used to synopsise documentation, which can be helpful in condensing documents for underwriters. "A lot of medical records have information which, whilst interesting for a GP or patient, the underwriter i...