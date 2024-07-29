Royal London updates cancer underwriting

Mutual insurer, Royal London, has updated its cancer underwriting with a focus on broadening access to cover and aiming to close the protection gap for those previously diagnosed with cancer.
The insurer says the changes are designed to increase the number of instances it can offer critical illness (CI) and income protection (IP), alongside amending outcomes for life cover. Royal London shared with COVER some examples of how this change in philosophy could impact customer outcomes. Simplified examples of updated cancer philosophy* *Assumptions made on other factors such as customer age and exact staging pathology. The provider said that 66% of its CI claims were for cancer in 2023, something that had demonstrated that its approach to cancer underwriting needed to ...
