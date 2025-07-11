Vocational rehabilitation vital to retention: Aviva

Of the 1,200 UK employees surveyed, 79% said they would be more likely to stay with an employer who actively helped them after suffering an accident or illness. The same percentage, 79%, said they were more likely to stay with an employer who helped with their health and wellbeing. Employees surveyed believed that employers have a duty of care for employees, 74% agreeing with this statement. Jason Ellis, group protection sales director, Aviva, commented: "Vocational rehabilitation is crucial for helping employees return to work safely and effectively after a long-term sickness abse...