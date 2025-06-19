Employers 'misjudge' which benefits workers prioritise

Employers “misjudge” which benefits employees prioritise at different points in their careers and firms do not distinguish enough between younger and older workers, according to research from Canada Life UK.
As part of the provider's study, Building longevity-ready workplaces in the UK, it surveyed 600 employers and more than 3,200 members of the UK public for the second report in its multi-year Life100+ research programme. The top benefits that workers considered important in employee packages were salary (80%), annual leave (77%), pension contributions (74%) and flexible working (73%). This was followed by health insurance (67%), income protection (IP) (63%) and life insurance (55%), with critical illness cover (CIC) and healthcare cash plans both at 52%, respectively. Specifically, ...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.