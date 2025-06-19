Employers 'misjudge' which benefits workers prioritise

As part of the provider's study, Building longevity-ready workplaces in the UK, it surveyed 600 employers and more than 3,200 members of the UK public for the second report in its multi-year Life100+ research programme. The top benefits that workers considered important in employee packages were salary (80%), annual leave (77%), pension contributions (74%) and flexible working (73%). This was followed by health insurance (67%), income protection (IP) (63%) and life insurance (55%), with critical illness cover (CIC) and healthcare cash plans both at 52%, respectively. Specifically, ...