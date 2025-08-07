AXA Health appoints SME distribution director

Provider, AXA Health, has appointed Jordan Ayrey as its small-to-medium sized enterprise (SME) distribution director.
Effective from November 2025, Ayrey will lead AXA Health's SME distribution to drive growth and retention of the provider's SME client base. In the role, he will also work closely with AXA Health's intermediary and distribution partners. Ayrey has more than 10 years of experience in distribution, having held a range of positions at Bupa, most recently as head of consumer intermediary. AXA Health said that during his time at Bupa, Ayrey delivered transformation and new business growth, alongside establishing "strong" relationships with "key" intermediaries across individual and SME ...
