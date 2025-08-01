Employers unsure how to adapt to multigenerational workforces

Canada Life research findings

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Provider, Canada Life, has said that 37% of businesses have seen employees working longer and retiring later compared to five-to-ten years ago, with employers appearing unsure how to adapt or make the most of this shift in working practices.

Canada Life surveyed 500 private sector employers and more than 3,200 members of the UK public on how employers and employees are adapting to people living and working longer, as well as the challenges and opportunities of building multigenerational teams. The provider said its research has suggested that employers are "a long way" from knowing how to assess the impact this shift will have on their business or what action to consequently take. Nick Harding, chief people officer, Canada Life UK, said: "We are witnessing a profound shift in the UK workforce. As people live longer and wo...

Jaskeet Briah
