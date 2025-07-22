The Keep Britain Working review and why collaboration matters more than ever

Today, more than 2.8 million working-age adults in the UK are out of the labour market due to long-term health conditions and, each year, around 300,000 people leave work for health-related reasons. These numbers reflect a growing crisis that is both personal and economic. To tackle the issue, the government unveiled its Get Britain Working white paper last year, which outlined its ambitious strategy to build a healthier, more inclusive labour market. As part of that strategy, the Keep Britain Working review, led by Sir Charlie Mayfield, explores how employers can prevent workforce dropo...