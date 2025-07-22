The Keep Britain Working review and why collaboration matters more than ever

Mark Till, CEO, Unum UK, discusses how the Keep Britain Working review presents an opportunity for insurers and brokers to step up to the plate.
Today, more than 2.8 million working-age adults in the UK are out of the labour market due to long-term health conditions and, each year, around 300,000 people leave work for health-related reasons. These numbers reflect a growing crisis that is both personal and economic. To tackle the issue, the government unveiled its Get Britain Working white paper last year, which outlined its ambitious strategy to build a healthier, more inclusive labour market. As part of that strategy, the Keep Britain Working review, led by Sir Charlie Mayfield, explores how employers can prevent workforce dropo...
