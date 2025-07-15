Stress is top employer concern for workers across generations

Work-related stress and anxiety, including pressures of overwork and uncertainty of the future, have been cited as employers’ primary concern for their staff, according to research by Group Risk Development (GRiD).
The industry body surveyed 500 HR decision-makers and 1,250 employed adults, finding that there were greater work-related stress and anxiety concerns for Gen Z employees (38%), followed by Gen X (36%) and Baby-boomers (34%). While 38% of employers had the same concern for Millennial – or Gen Y – employees, they believed that stress and anxiety related to home life was the biggest health and wellbeing issue (43%) for this generation. This included caring responsibilities and managing difficult relationships, with Millennials also being more affected by stress and anxiety relating to fi...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.