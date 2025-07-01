L&G launches health and wellbeing app

The app, launched in collaboration with Spectrum.Life, aims to bring together all of L&G health and wellbeing services for workforces and their immediate families, according to the provider. The services available through the app include a 24/7 employee assistance programme; online physiotherapy; and a second medical opinion, among other options. James Walker, head of product and proposition – group protection, L&G, said: "This will bring positive benefits to everyone. For individuals, helping empower them to further manage their own health and wellbeing. For employers, helping reduce...