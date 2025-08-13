Economic inactivity falls 0.4% in H1 2025

The figures showed that 21% of UK residents aged 16-64 were economically inactive, that is to say that they are not in employment and have not sought employment within the last four weeks or are unable to start work within two weeks. The 21% is made up of 17.6% of UK males and 24.2% of UK females. The statistics showed that, since the start of 2025, the rate of economic inactivity has fallen by 0.4%, marking its lowest rate since February – April 2020. Kicking off the year, the ONS reported that the rate of inactivity was 21.4% between December 2024 – February 2025. It showed that ...