2026 is a year of change for employee benefits: GRiD

Five trends for the market

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Industry body, Group Risk Development (GRiD), has published five predictions for the employee benefits market in 2026.

The organisation focused on: Return to work Preventative health Value Return on investment (ROI) Broad impact How employees return to work after sickness was a focus of the Keep Britain Working report, published in November 2025. The report recommended that the Government should look to reform health practices around return to work. The findings of the report were not discussed in the Autumn Budget last year, 2026 could be the year that recommendations are turned into actionable policy and incentives for employers to support their employees. According to Grid, this ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

Rising costs leading to funeral financial strain: SunLife

New global chief underwriting and claims officer for Pacific Life Re

More on Group Protection

2026 is a year of change for employee benefits: GRiD
Group Protection

2026 is a year of change for employee benefits: GRiD

Five trends for the market

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 06 January 2026 • 1 min read
URIS Group acquires Ardonagh's Lutine Assurance Services
Group Protection

URIS Group acquires Ardonagh's Lutine Assurance Services

Expansion of Lutine's protection solutions

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 January 2026 • 2 min read
Financial strain primary driver for stress: Cigna Healthcare
Group Protection

Financial strain primary driver for stress: Cigna Healthcare

70% of UK adults report weekly stress

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 19 December 2025 • 1 min read