Financial strain primary driver for stress: Cigna Healthcare

The report showed that price increases (47%), uncertainty about the future (39%) and personal finance worries (32%) were the leading causes of stress for weekly consumers. It also showed that 30% of those surveyed had the freedoms and opportunities to financially support themselves. These stressors have a real-world impact on health according to Dr. Stella George, chief medical officer, international health, Cigna Healthcare. She said: "Financial stress isn't just about debt; it's manifesting in these surprising physical and mental health symptoms that businesses and individuals ar...