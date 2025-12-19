Financial strain primary driver for stress: Cigna Healthcare

70% of UK adults report weekly stress

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Health benefits provider, Cigna Healthcare, has published its International Health Study 2025, which showed that financial uncertainty is the leading cause of stress in the UK.

The report showed that price increases (47%), uncertainty about the future (39%) and personal finance worries (32%) were the leading causes of stress for weekly consumers. It also showed that 30% of those surveyed had the freedoms and opportunities to financially support themselves. These stressors have a real-world impact on health according to Dr. Stella George, chief medical officer, international health, Cigna Healthcare. She said: "Financial stress isn't just about debt; it's manifesting in these surprising physical and mental health symptoms that businesses and individuals ar...

