PIB Employee Benefits acquires Atwood Benefits

Supporting international companies

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Employee benefits consultancy, PIB Employee Benefits (PIB), has acquired benefits consulting firm, Atwood Benefits.

Atwood specialises in supporting international companies with their UK benefits policies, according to the firms. The pair of businesses have pledged to a seamless transition for existing clients, employees and stakeholders. No immediate changes are being made, with Atwood Benefits continuing trading for the foreseeable future. David Skinner, managing director, PIB Employee Benefits, said: "We are delighted that the team at Atwood Benefits will be joining us. "They have a wealth of experience in supporting businesses and start-ups develop their benefits in the UK, and we're excited...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

NHS waiting list grows but waiting times decrease

Aviva protection sales fall 16%

More on Employee Benefits

Employers leaving benefit take-up for employees to initiate
Employee Benefits

Employers leaving benefit take-up for employees to initiate

GRiD research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 12 August 2025 • 3 min read
HFMC Wealth joins GRiD
Employee Benefits

HFMC Wealth joins GRiD

Newest member for industry body

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 August 2025 • 1 min read
Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits
Employee Benefits

Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits

Supporting NHS reforms and economic growth

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 August 2025 • 3 min read