PIB Employee Benefits acquires Atwood Benefits

Employee benefits consultancy, PIB Employee Benefits (PIB), has acquired benefits consulting firm, Atwood Benefits.
Atwood specialises in supporting international companies with their UK benefits policies, according to the firms. The pair of businesses have pledged to a seamless transition for existing clients, employees and stakeholders. No immediate changes are being made, with Atwood Benefits continuing trading for the foreseeable future. David Skinner, managing director, PIB Employee Benefits, said: "We are delighted that the team at Atwood Benefits will be joining us. "They have a wealth of experience in supporting businesses and start-ups develop their benefits in the UK, and we're excited...
