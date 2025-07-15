Limited employee awareness on gender-specific health issues

Findings by Towergate Employee Benefits

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Research has found that one in five UK employees have not received any coaching or awareness-building for gender-specific health and wellbeing issues, including menopause, fertility and screening programmes for gender-based cancers.

Employee benefits adviser, Towergate Employee Benefits, surveyed 500 HR decision-makers across the UK, finding that 24% of employers offered coaching and awareness specifically to line managers to support their staff. Meanwhile, 7% offered this specifically to the c-suite. Towergate said it is "vital" that the c-suite has a good understanding in this area to buy into any support offered, including agreeing any budget needed. Around 30% of businesses offered gender-specific support to those affected by these issues, while 18% offered this to all staff, regardless of gender, age or seni...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Stress is top employer concern for workers across generations

Fairer Finance names chair of consumer advisory board

More on Employee Benefits

Limited employee awareness on gender-specific health issues
Employee Benefits

Limited employee awareness on gender-specific health issues

Findings by Towergate Employee Benefits

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 July 2025 • 2 min read
Businesses looking at benefits to prevent employee absence
Employee Benefits

Businesses looking at benefits to prevent employee absence

63% measured the business impact

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 01 July 2025 • 2 min read
Unum UK adds Health Network to Help@hand
Employee Benefits

Unum UK adds Health Network to Help@hand

Partnership with YoungMinds

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 18 June 2025 • 2 min read