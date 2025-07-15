Limited employee awareness on gender-specific health issues

Research has found that one in five UK employees have not received any coaching or awareness-building for gender-specific health and wellbeing issues, including menopause, fertility and screening programmes for gender-based cancers.
Employee benefits adviser, Towergate Employee Benefits, surveyed 500 HR decision-makers across the UK, finding that 24% of employers offered coaching and awareness specifically to line managers to support their staff. Meanwhile, 7% offered this specifically to the c-suite. Towergate said it is "vital" that the c-suite has a good understanding in this area to buy into any support offered, including agreeing any budget needed. Around 30% of businesses offered gender-specific support to those affected by these issues, while 18% offered this to all staff, regardless of gender, age or seni...
