Unum UK adds Health Network to Help@hand

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, has launched a Health Network to its health and wellbeing app, Help@hand.
The network connects 450,000 registered Help@Hand users to resources and support from a range of partners, aiming to improve early access to support for employees and their families. As part of the launch, Unum has partnered with YoungMinds, a mental health charity for children and young people. This means users can access the charity's parental support toolkit, helpline and advice resources on the Health Network. YoungMinds provides support for parents and carers of young people experiencing pressures of the ‘sandwich generation', including balancing the demands of looking after thei...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.