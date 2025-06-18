Unum UK adds Health Network to Help@hand

Partnership with YoungMinds

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

Employee benefits provider, Unum UK, has launched a Health Network to its health and wellbeing app, Help@hand.

The network connects 450,000 registered Help@Hand users to resources and support from a range of partners, aiming to improve early access to support for employees and their families. As part of the launch, Unum has partnered with YoungMinds, a mental health charity for children and young people. This means users can access the charity's parental support toolkit, helpline and advice resources on the Health Network. YoungMinds provides support for parents and carers of young people experiencing pressures of the ‘sandwich generation', including balancing the demands of looking after thei...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

iPipeline launches underwriting tool

Quarter of mid-lifers have sought advice: Royal London

More on Employee Benefits

Diagnostics rank as most 'essential' employee benefit for businesses
Employee Benefits

Diagnostics rank as most 'essential' employee benefit for businesses

Benenden Health research

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 11 June 2025 • 2 min read
Employee benefits strategy shifting among UK businesses: WTW
Employee Benefits

Employee benefits strategy shifting among UK businesses: WTW

Businesses looking to improve health benefits

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 June 2025 • 2 min read
Half of HR workers have 'clinically significant' depression symptoms
Employee Benefits

Half of HR workers have 'clinically significant' depression symptoms

Burnout was ‘very likely' for 63% of HR professionals

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 09 June 2025 • 2 min read