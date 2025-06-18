Unum UK adds Health Network to Help@hand

The network connects 450,000 registered Help@Hand users to resources and support from a range of partners, aiming to improve early access to support for employees and their families. As part of the launch, Unum has partnered with YoungMinds, a mental health charity for children and young people. This means users can access the charity's parental support toolkit, helpline and advice resources on the Health Network. YoungMinds provides support for parents and carers of young people experiencing pressures of the ‘sandwich generation', including balancing the demands of looking after thei...