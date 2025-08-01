AXA sees 9% growth in life premiums

The increase was supported by growth across AXA's life and health, property and casualty, and asset management sectors. For life and health, the growth included an 8% rise in gross written premiums and other revenues to €29.2bn (£25.3bn) from €26.5bn (£23bn) in H1 2024. This included €7.2 million (£6.2m) gross written premiums in employee benefits, including group protection and group health contracts, which increased 4% year-on-year. Specifically, life premiums increased by 9% to €19.1bn (£16.6bn) from €17.4bn (£15.1bn) in H1 2024, with health premiums up by 6% to €10.1bn (£8.8bn)...