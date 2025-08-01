AXA sees 9% growth in life premiums

Provider, AXA, has recorded a 7% year-on-year increase in gross written premiums and other revenues to €64.3 billion (£55.8bn) in the first half (H1) of 2025.
The increase was supported by growth across AXA's life and health, property and casualty, and asset management sectors. For life and health, the growth included an 8% rise in gross written premiums and other revenues to €29.2bn (£25.3bn) from €26.5bn (£23bn) in H1 2024. This included €7.2 million (£6.2m) gross written premiums in employee benefits, including group protection and group health contracts, which increased 4% year-on-year. Specifically, life premiums increased by 9% to €19.1bn (£16.6bn) from €17.4bn (£15.1bn) in H1 2024, with health premiums up by 6% to €10.1bn (£8.8bn)...
