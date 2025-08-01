The COVER Review: Regulatory updates, Consumer Duty and insurer data

The COVER Review dives into regulatory updates, two years of Consumer Duty, insurer data and more this week in the protection and health industry.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 28 July 2025. The top stories this week are: Scottish Widows sees new protection business double FCA to release pure protection papers in Q3 MAB launches financial vulnerability tool Consumer Duty: 24 months later Professional Skills: Why FIB needs a bigger place in your advice
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.