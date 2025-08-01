The COVER Review: Regulatory updates, Consumer Duty and insurer data

Week commencing 28 July 2025

clock • 1 min read

The COVER Review dives into regulatory updates, two years of Consumer Duty, insurer data and more this week in the protection and health industry.

COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, and deputy editor, Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 28 July 2025. The top stories this week are: Scottish Widows sees new protection business double FCA to release pure protection papers in Q3 MAB launches financial vulnerability tool Consumer Duty: 24 months later Professional Skills: Why FIB needs a bigger place in your advice

