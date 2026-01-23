Protection insurance ranked lowest in importance during the homebuying process, with 15% citing protection as a top priority, according to Vitality.
The provider surveyed 2,000 homeowners with a mortgage, finding that responders were more likely to plan for new furniture (36%), décor (26%) or a new kitchen or bathroom (25%) than secure protection cover. This comes despite 62% of mortgage holders saying their biggest fear if they became too ill to work would be losing their home. Around 56% said they would not be able to keep up with mortgage payments for longer than six months if their income stopped. Andy Philo, director of strategic partnerships, Vitality, said: "While this insight isn't entirely surprising given that creatin...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.