MetLife expands partnership with Everest

The partnership, which is available to policyholders of MetLife's Group Life product, offers a funeral concierge service that includes end-of-life planning and funeral support to employees and their families in the event of their death. This service has been accessible to spouses, partners and dependents of the insured employee, with access now being granted to the employees' parents and in-laws to support with end-of-life planning. Everest advisers will now be able to support employees' parents and in-laws with researching, planning and arranging a funeral. Charlotte O'Brien, head...