MetLife expands partnership with Everest

Provider, MetLife UK, has expanded its partnership with Everest Funeral Concierge to broaden family access to the latter’s funeral advice and estate planning services.
The partnership, which is available to policyholders of MetLife's Group Life product, offers a funeral concierge service that includes end-of-life planning and funeral support to employees and their families in the event of their death. This service has been accessible to spouses, partners and dependents of the insured employee, with access now being granted to the employees' parents and in-laws to support with end-of-life planning. Everest advisers will now be able to support employees' parents and in-laws with researching, planning and arranging a funeral. Charlotte O'Brien, head...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.