MetLife expands partnership with Everest

Access extended to employees’ parents and in-laws

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

Provider, MetLife UK, has expanded its partnership with Everest Funeral Concierge to broaden family access to the latter’s funeral advice and estate planning services.

The partnership, which is available to policyholders of MetLife's Group Life product, offers a funeral concierge service that includes end-of-life planning and funeral support to employees and their families in the event of their death. This service has been accessible to spouses, partners and dependents of the insured employee, with access now being granted to the employees' parents and in-laws to support with end-of-life planning. Everest advisers will now be able to support employees' parents and in-laws with researching, planning and arranging a funeral. Charlotte O'Brien, head...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Consumer confidence rises amongst young adults

Gender advice gap is 'narrower than expected'

More on Group Protection

The Keep Britain Working review and why collaboration matters more than ever
Group Protection

The Keep Britain Working review and why collaboration matters more than ever

Role of the private sector

Mark Till
clock 22 July 2025 • 3 min read
Stress is top employer concern for workers across generations
Employee Benefits

Stress is top employer concern for workers across generations

Employees more concerned about serious ill-health

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 15 July 2025 • 2 min read
Vocational rehabilitation vital to retention: Aviva
Group Protection

Vocational rehabilitation vital to retention: Aviva

79% of employees more likely to stay after receiving support

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 11 July 2025 • 1 min read