Scottish Widows sees new protection business double

Scottish Widows said it is continuing to drive penetration of mortgage customers, with an increase in the take-up rate for its protection products as a percentage of mortgage completions. For the six months to 30 June, 2025, this take-up increased to 20.2% from 15.2% recorded by 31 December, 2024. The provider has also recorded an increase in its protection market share to 7.5%, compared to 5.7% on 31 March, 2024. Scottish Widows noted that it now ranks sixth, compared to the 7th ranking recorded at the end of March 2024, as per figures by the Association of British Insurers (ABI)....