The COVER Review: Market growth, IHT liability and acquisitions

The COVER Review unpacks market growth, IHT liability, acquisitions and more this week in the protection and health industry.
COVER editor, Cameron Roberts, discusses the must-read stories of the week commencing 21 July 2025. The top stories this week are: Individual protection sales see growth in Q1: Gen Re Group life excluded from IHT liability Chesnara raises £140m for HSBC Life acquisition Gender advice gap is 'narrower than expected' The Keep Britain Working review and why collaboration matters more than ever
