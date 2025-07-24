New chair for Cirencester Friendly

Lucas replaces Janice Banks, who has retired after serving the maximum term on the board of nine years, the last two of which were as chair. A member of the board since 2021, Lucas previously served as senior independent director for Cirencester Friendly and has chaired the society's people and remuneration committee since joining the board. Lucas said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the society so far and with exciting plans for growth on the table, I look forward to playing my part in shaping the future of the organisation and seeing the Society continue its upward trajecto...