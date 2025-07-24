New chair for Cirencester Friendly

Provider, Cirencester Friendly, has announced the appointment of Andy Lucas as its new chair.
Lucas replaces Janice Banks, who has retired after serving the maximum term on the board of nine years, the last two of which were as chair. A member of the board since 2021, Lucas previously served as senior independent director for Cirencester Friendly and has chaired the society's people and remuneration committee since joining the board. Lucas said: "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time with the society so far and with exciting plans for growth on the table, I look forward to playing my part in shaping the future of the organisation and seeing the Society continue its upward trajecto...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.