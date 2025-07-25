Preparing for the 2026 changes to Business Property Relief

As part of a client's advice team, professionals have a pivotal responsibility in guiding business owners through the complexities of an evolving tax landscape. With the Government's recently announced changes to BPR, taking effect from 6 April, 2026, families who own and operate businesses face new challenges when passing assets from one generation to the next. BPR has long played a critical role in enabling family businesses to transfer ownership without triggering unaffordable tax bills. As this relief becomes more limited, the risk of a significant inheritance tax (IHT) liability...