Zurich launches Risk Reality calculator

The calculator asks advisers and/or their customers to submit information, including their name, date of birth, retirement age and smoker status into a platform. Once the information has been processed, the calculator displays how likely a person is unable to work; suffer a serious illness; and die before the time they retire. Results are also tailored to selected deferred periods, between four and 52 weeks, to demonstrate how applicable an income protection product may be to a person's lifestyle. Louise Colley, director, retail protection, Zurich UK, said: "Advisers are always loo...