Rising number of over-65s living alone

The number of people aged 65 and over who live alone in the UK has increased by more than one million in the past decade, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).
Those aged 65+ now account for 51% of all people living alone in the UK, rising from 46% in 2014. Last year, 4.6 million people aged 65+ lived alone, rising from 3.5m in 2014. Stephen Lowe, group communications director, Just Group, said: "The number of people living alone in later life has climbed steadily over the past decade, due in part to the impact of the UK's ageing population. "While living alone may be a lifestyle choice for some, for many it reflects bereavement or other circumstances outside of their control." Women continued to represent a larger number of this cohort l...
