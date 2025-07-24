Consumer confidence rises amongst young adults

Research by PwC has found that consumer confidence increased at the start of July, after decreasing three times in the past year.
According to PwC's latest Consumer Sentiment Survey, the improvement was concentrated in two demographics: 25-34-year-olds and those in the highest socio-economic group. An index score of -5 was recorded in sentiment at the start of July, up from -12 in March. PwC said this is the highest in a year and up from the long-run average. However, this is down compared to the -4 recorded in July last year, shortly after the General Election. While sentiment improved slightly across all demographic groups in the last quarter, those aged 25-34 (+13) and those in AB socioeconomic groups (+10...
