The Exeter sees 60% uptake for beneficiary nomination

The Exeter has reported that 60% of single life policies with the provider have included beneficiary nomination since adding this feature to its life insurance product in March 2025.
The Exeter introduced beneficiary nomination to its Real Life product in March to enable policyholders to name their chosen beneficiaries at the point of application without the need to complete a trust form, while a trust option is still available. Prior to the introduction of the beneficiary nomination feature, around 40% of The Exeter's life insurance policies were placed into trust, compared to the market average of 23%, the provider said. Jack Southcott, head of protection propositions, The Exeter, said: "By incorporating beneficiary nomination alongside our wider trust arrangeme...
