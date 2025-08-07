The Exeter sees 60% uptake for beneficiary nomination

Further 10% of policies have used a trust form

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Exeter has reported that 60% of single life policies with the provider have included beneficiary nomination since adding this feature to its life insurance product in March 2025.

The Exeter introduced beneficiary nomination to its Real Life product in March to enable policyholders to name their chosen beneficiaries at the point of application without the need to complete a trust form, while a trust option is still available. Prior to the introduction of the beneficiary nomination feature, around 40% of The Exeter's life insurance policies were placed into trust, compared to the market average of 23%, the provider said. Jack Southcott, head of protection propositions, The Exeter, said: "By incorporating beneficiary nomination alongside our wider trust arrangeme...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

AXA Health appoints SME distribution director

The shift in demand for unemployment cover

More on Insurer

AXA Health appoints SME distribution director
Insurer

AXA Health appoints SME distribution director

Jordan Ayrey takes the role

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 August 2025 • 1 min read
The Exeter sees 60% uptake for beneficiary nomination
Insurer

The Exeter sees 60% uptake for beneficiary nomination

Further 10% of policies have used a trust form

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 07 August 2025 • 2 min read
L&G reports drop in new protection premiums in H1 2025
Insurer

L&G reports drop in new protection premiums in H1 2025

“Highly competitive market” for retail protection

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 06 August 2025 • 2 min read