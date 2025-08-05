Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits

Supporting NHS reforms and economic growth

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 3 min read

UK businesses have called on the Government to introduce a wellbeing tax break in the Autumn Budget this year to help employers better support workforce wellbeing, according to Occupational Health Assessment.

The occupational health support provider surveyed 115 senior HR, finance and c-suite professionals representing around 88,000 UK workers. Around 84% agreed that the Government should consider this tax incentive, which would support NHS reforms, reduce absenteeism and help boost economic growth. Specifically, 74% would favour a universal wellbeing tax break rather than "siloed tax incentives" for specific components of workforce wellbeing. This was followed by financial security (12%), mental wellbeing (9%) and physical health (4%). Occupational Health Assessment said that there is ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Third of UK employees not using health benefits

Heath Protection Solutions takes 20% stake in mortgage firm

More on Employee Benefits

HFMC Wealth joins GRiD
Employee Benefits

HFMC Wealth joins GRiD

Newest member for industry body

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 August 2025 • 1 min read
Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits
Employee Benefits

Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits

Supporting NHS reforms and economic growth

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 August 2025 • 3 min read
Third of UK employees not using health benefits
Employee Benefits

Third of UK employees not using health benefits

Barriers to access

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 August 2025 • 2 min read