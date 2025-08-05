Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits

The occupational health support provider surveyed 115 senior HR, finance and c-suite professionals representing around 88,000 UK workers. Around 84% agreed that the Government should consider this tax incentive, which would support NHS reforms, reduce absenteeism and help boost economic growth. Specifically, 74% would favour a universal wellbeing tax break rather than "siloed tax incentives" for specific components of workforce wellbeing. This was followed by financial security (12%), mental wellbeing (9%) and physical health (4%). Occupational Health Assessment said that there is ...