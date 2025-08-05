Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits

UK businesses have called on the Government to introduce a wellbeing tax break in the Autumn Budget this year to help employers better support workforce wellbeing, according to Occupational Health Assessment.
The occupational health support provider surveyed 115 senior HR, finance and c-suite professionals representing around 88,000 UK workers. Around 84% agreed that the Government should consider this tax incentive, which would support NHS reforms, reduce absenteeism and help boost economic growth. Specifically, 74% would favour a universal wellbeing tax break rather than "siloed tax incentives" for specific components of workforce wellbeing. This was followed by financial security (12%), mental wellbeing (9%) and physical health (4%). Occupational Health Assessment said that there is ...
