Third of UK employees not using health benefits

The healthcare services and plan provider surveyed 500 HR leaders in UK businesses and 2,000 UK employees. It found that the top barrier to access was that employees had to ask their line manager for information or approval before using the benefits (16%). This was followed by needing pre-authorisation from their manager or insurer to use their health benefit (13%), with the same percentage finding the process "too complicated", while 9% said their pre-existing conditions were not included in the cover. Simplyhealth said there is a demand for health benefits to be simpler, with 37%...