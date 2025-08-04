Third of UK employees not using health benefits

Barriers to access

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

One third (34%) of UK employees have not been using the health benefits offered by their workplace at all, with 53% not using these benefits due to having experienced barriers with access, according to Simplyhealth.

The healthcare services and plan provider surveyed 500 HR leaders in UK businesses and 2,000 UK employees. It found that the top barrier to access was that employees had to ask their line manager for information or approval before using the benefits (16%). This was followed by needing pre-authorisation from their manager or insurer to use their health benefit (13%), with the same percentage finding the process "too complicated", while 9% said their pre-existing conditions were not included in the cover. Simplyhealth said there is a demand for health benefits to be simpler, with 37%...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits

Heath Protection Solutions takes 20% stake in mortgage firm

More on Employee Benefits

HFMC Wealth joins GRiD
Employee Benefits

HFMC Wealth joins GRiD

Newest member for industry body

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 05 August 2025 • 1 min read
Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits
Employee Benefits

Businesses call for tax break on employee benefits

Supporting NHS reforms and economic growth

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 05 August 2025 • 3 min read
Third of UK employees not using health benefits
Employee Benefits

Third of UK employees not using health benefits

Barriers to access

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 04 August 2025 • 2 min read