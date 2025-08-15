It was ranked as the top issue for 85% of adults, followed by the NHS (81%) and the economy (67%). Specifically, the cost of living was the most reported issue among young adults, with 86% of 16-to-29-year-olds and 92% of 30-to-49-year-olds citing this as an issue. Meanwhile, the NHS was most reported as the top concern by adults aged between 50-69 (87%) and 70+ (85%). Damon Hopkins, head of DC workplace savings, Broadstone, said: "Britain's cost-of-living crisis is proving stubbornly hard to shift." "While some households have seen marginal relief, these latest figures show we ...