FOS appoints interim chair

Coleman succeeds Baroness Zahida Manzoor CBE who is stepping down after two terms in post. He will assume the role on 10 October, 2025. The appointment will see Coleman chair the FOS board until a permanent chair is found, the original recruitment campaign proved unsuccessful for the service. Coleman has been on the FCA board since November 2019 and will leave his current position as non-executive director at the FCA to take the role at the FOS. Coleman said: "I am honoured to take on the role of interim chair at the Financial Ombudsman Service. It plays a vital role in upholding f...