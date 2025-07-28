FOS appoints interim chair

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has appointed Liam Coleman as interim chair of the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS).
Coleman succeeds Baroness Zahida Manzoor CBE who is stepping down after two terms in post. He will assume the role on 10 October, 2025. The appointment will see Coleman chair the FOS board until a permanent chair is found, the original recruitment campaign proved unsuccessful for the service. Coleman has been on the FCA board since November 2019 and will leave his current position as non-executive director at the FCA to take the role at the FOS. Coleman said: "I am honoured to take on the role of interim chair at the Financial Ombudsman Service. It plays a vital role in upholding f...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.