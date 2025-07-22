Group life excluded from IHT liability

HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has announced that lump sum death benefits, including group life policies, will not be included in the scope of its upcoming inheritance tax (IHT) changes.
The plans are set to include pensions within IHT from April 2027 and are expected to raise £1.5 billion per year by 2029/30, with the average IHT burden expected to increase by £34,000. Currently, a death in service benefit is only subject to IHT where the pension scheme or trust from which it is paid is non-discretionary, i.e. those that are treated as part of an individual's estate. The consultation originally included lump sum death benefits in the scope of IHT, meaning death in service benefits would have been brought into the scope of IHT changes from 6 April, 2027. This notio...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.