CII adds five corporate firms

The firms gained Chartered status between April to June 2025, including Morgan Williams and Co; M4 Financial Group; The Islands' Insurance Brokers; Hepburns Insurance; and M.J. Touzel (Insurance Brokers) Ltd t/a Islands Insurance. According to the CII, receiving Chartered status means firms declare adherence to the CII Code of Ethics, as well as a commitment to supporting initiatives that aim to build public trust, ongoing people development, a customer-centric approach and the development of the profession. Nicola Stacey, president, the CII, said: "They have joined us at a time where...