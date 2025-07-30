CII adds five corporate firms

The Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) has named five insurance and financial planning firms that have achieved Chartered status in the second quarter (Q2) of 2025.
The firms gained Chartered status between April to June 2025, including Morgan Williams and Co; M4 Financial Group; The Islands' Insurance Brokers; Hepburns Insurance; and M.J. Touzel (Insurance Brokers) Ltd t/a Islands Insurance. According to the CII, receiving Chartered status means firms declare adherence to the CII Code of Ethics, as well as a commitment to supporting initiatives that aim to build public trust, ongoing people development, a customer-centric approach and the development of the profession. Nicola Stacey, president, the CII, said: "They have joined us at a time where...
