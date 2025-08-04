New managing director for SM Advice

The appointment signals a step forward as the firm seeks to scale its operations and deliver solutions to the financial services sector, according to SM Advice. Miles joins from The Openwork Partnership where he held numerous leadership roles, most recently as partnership development manager and he chaired the LGBTQ+ colleague network group. The new managing director also brings 25 years of financial services experience and was awarded The Business Ally award at the Barclays Diversity, Equity and Inclusion awards in 2023. Miles said: "I'm thrilled to be joining SM Advice at such a ...