Medicash sees 21% rise in premium income

Corporate cash plan provider, Medicash, has reported a 21% increase in premium income in 2024.
The total number of policyholders increased by 9% to 641,000 throughout the year for the not-for-profit insurer. This figure increased to 680,000 at the end of June 2025. More than 4,800 companies now offer Medicash benefits as part of their corporate healthcare offering. The provider said the expansion of its policyholder base in 2024 reflects "ongoing appetite" among UK employers for "cost-effective, preventative health solutions". Elsewhere, Medicash's expense ratios reduced last year to 21.3% from 23.1% in 2023 and its technical income increased to £61.7 million from £51m the y...
