Life insurance premium growth to drop to 1% in 2025

Swiss Re research

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Reinsurer, Swiss Re, has predicted that life insurance premium growth will fall globally to 1% in response to interest rate changes.

Swiss Re notes that this is a significant drop from 2024 numbers, which saw a premium growth of 6.1%. It did note that growth would improve to 2.4% in 2026. The figures, which are drawn from the Swiss Re Institute's World Insurance sigma, are influenced heavily by US tariff policy – which is reducing trade and increasing uncertainty according to the reinsurer. Whilst premium growth may slow in 2025, Swiss Re did note that insurers' profitability outlook would remain positive due to "continuing gains in investment income". Jérôme Haegeli, Swiss Re's Group Chief Economist, says: "Whi...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Cameron Roberts
Author spotlight

Cameron Roberts

View profile
More from Cameron Roberts

ABI reports impact of Covid-19 Support Fund

RedArc completes return-to-work pilot

More on Insurer

Life insurance premium growth to drop to 1% in 2025
Insurer

Life insurance premium growth to drop to 1% in 2025

Swiss Re research

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 July 2025 • 1 min read
ABI reports impact of Covid-19 Support Fund
Insurer

ABI reports impact of Covid-19 Support Fund

£104 million in donations

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts
clock 09 July 2025 • 1 min read
The COVER Review: Acquisitions, healthcare and awards
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: Acquisitions, healthcare and awards

Week commencing 30 June 2025

COVER
clock 04 July 2025 • 1 min read