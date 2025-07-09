Life insurance premium growth to drop to 1% in 2025

Swiss Re notes that this is a significant drop from 2024 numbers, which saw a premium growth of 6.1%. It did note that growth would improve to 2.4% in 2026. The figures, which are drawn from the Swiss Re Institute's World Insurance sigma, are influenced heavily by US tariff policy – which is reducing trade and increasing uncertainty according to the reinsurer. Whilst premium growth may slow in 2025, Swiss Re did note that insurers' profitability outlook would remain positive due to "continuing gains in investment income". Jérôme Haegeli, Swiss Re's Group Chief Economist, says: "Whi...