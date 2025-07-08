RedArc completes return-to-work pilot

The pilot, which began in June 2024, saw 62% of cases involved in the trial return to work within three months of receiving support from the organisation. This figure increased to 79% for those who were in claims for less than three months, leading to an average of 2.8 months of support before returning to work. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc, said: "Our nurses have always provided practical and emotional support to insurance policyholders, but this is the first time that we have specifically created a programme focused on identifying and overcoming the barriers preve...