RedArc completes return-to-work pilot

62% of IP claimants returned to work within three months

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Nurse-led support organisation, RedArc, has completed its return-to-work pilot in which it aimed to help individual income protection (IP) clients back into work.

The pilot, which began in June 2024, saw 62% of cases involved in the trial return to work within three months of receiving support from the organisation. This figure increased to 79% for those who were in claims for less than three months, leading to an average of 2.8 months of support before returning to work. Christine Husbands, commercial director, RedArc, said: "Our nurses have always provided practical and emotional support to insurance policyholders, but this is the first time that we have specifically created a programme focused on identifying and overcoming the barriers preve...

