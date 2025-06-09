Simplybiz to distribute Shepherds Friendly IP

The agreement will make Shepherd Friendly's income protection (IP) products available to the thousands of UK advisers who are members of Simplybiz. The mutual said members will have access to "niche" IP product features, including a commitment to never load premiums for any reason. Phil Nash, chief sales officer, Shepherds Friendly, said: "As a friendly society, one of our core goals is to improve consumers' access to products and enhance their financial resilience. By giving more intermediaries the ability to offer our unique product range, we believe we're increasingly delivering on...