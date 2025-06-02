Krysalis joins IPTF

11th new member in 2025

Cameron Roberts
1 min read

The Income Protection Task Force has added neurological occupational rehabilitation service, Krysalis, to its list of members.

The business represents the 11th new member for the IPTF in 2025. Krysalis focuses on occupational rehabilitation for those who have suffered a brain injury of struggle with neurological conditions. Estabilshed in 2006, Krysalis also featured in the IPTF's second episode of its 7 Claims Stories series, released in May 2025. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said "We are pleased to welcome Krysalis to the IPTF. "Its focus on vocational rehabilitation, specialist experience in neurological occupational rehabilitation and supporting individuals back into work brings valuable insight...

Cameron Roberts
Cameron Roberts

