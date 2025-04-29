IPTF names Sapiens as member

The addition brings the IPTF's total of new members for 2025 to nine, with the organisation broadening its agenda and focus in 2025. As part of the IPTF's widened agenda, it has included accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) members, with a focus on value added services and technology providers. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Sapiens as a member and look forward to the insight and perspective that they can provide for us and other members as we seek to grow the IP market and challenge us to explore new ways to achieve our aims". Rob McLean,...