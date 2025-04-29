IPTF names Sapiens as member

Ninth new member for 2025

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Income Protection Task Force (IPTF) has added Sapiens – a global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry – as its latest member, with immediate effect.

The addition brings the IPTF's total of new members for 2025 to nine, with the organisation broadening its agenda and focus in 2025. As part of the IPTF's widened agenda, it has included accident, sickness and unemployment (ASU) members, with a focus on value added services and technology providers. Jo Miller, managing director, IPTF, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Sapiens as a member and look forward to the insight and perspective that they can provide for us and other members as we seek to grow the IP market and challenge us to explore new ways to achieve our aims". Rob McLean,...

