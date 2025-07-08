Females hit harder on mortgage payments: LifeSearch

According to its survey of over 500 UK mortgage holders, LifeSearch said women may not only be more vulnerable to sudden income loss than men but were also more likely to make sacrifices to keep up with mortgage payments. If their income stopped due to illness or injury, 14% of women said they would fall behind on mortgage payments immediately, compared to 6% of men. Within two months, 27% of women said they would be in difficulty, compared to 14% of men, with 51% of women and 39% of men stating they would struggle to keep up after six months. As such, female respondents detailed t...