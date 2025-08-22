Vulnerability Registration Service launches support network

Not-for-profit organisation, The Vulnerability Registration Service (VRS), has launched a support network that aims to provide vulnerable people with help and support in one place.
The organisation said this is the first phase in ensuring that people can access comprehensive and relevant help through one route, aiming to avoid the need to search online to identify support channels. Vulnerable consumers will be able to alert insurance and financial service providers, banks, utilities, government departments and housing to their circumstances and what help they need. The VRS said this will enable organisations to provide a tailored and appropriate customer experience. Several organisations have partnered on the consumer portal so consumers can access a range of se...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.