This week's COVER Review recognises men’s health and dives into AI for insurers, weight management and more.
COVER's editorial team, Cameron Roberts and Jaskeet Briah, discuss the must-read stories of the week commencing 17 November 2025. The top stories this week are: Government launches Men's Health Strategy Aviva launches AI underwriting tool UnderwriteMe adds underwriting for weight loss Healix Health to offer Perci Guide cancer support Profile of an IP Customer: Mix and match protection
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.