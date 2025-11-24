Aviva replaces group protection platform

Aviva Fusion launched

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

The Aviva Group Protection Online (AGPOL) platform has been replaced with a new digital platform launched by Aviva, supporting advisers with new group protection business for small-to-medium sized enterprise (SME) clients.

Aviva said the new platform - Aviva Fusion – uses technology to improve speed and efficiency for new business quoting for schemes with three to 250 lives. The platform, which has been developed following research, feedback and testing with advisers, removes the need for advisers to upload data via CSV files, while also integrating with Companies House, including an auto-link to verify clients and pre-populate information. It will also offer advisers real-time quotes; tips and guidance; and the ability to quote for Limited Liability Partnerships. Alongside new business quoting, Aviv...

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

More from Jaskeet Briah

Partner Insight: Rethinking Life Insurance for Today's Workforce -Supporting Wellbeing Beyond the Policy
MetLife's Group Life & Legacy proposition supports employees through every stage of life, and every stage of loss.

Workplace ill-health costing the UK £16.4bn per year
35.7m days lost in 24/25

Two thirds of businesses report stress-related absences
Simplyhealth and CIPD research

