Aviva replaces group protection platform

Aviva said the new platform - Aviva Fusion – uses technology to improve speed and efficiency for new business quoting for schemes with three to 250 lives. The platform, which has been developed following research, feedback and testing with advisers, removes the need for advisers to upload data via CSV files, while also integrating with Companies House, including an auto-link to verify clients and pre-populate information. It will also offer advisers real-time quotes; tips and guidance; and the ability to quote for Limited Liability Partnerships. Alongside new business quoting, Aviv...