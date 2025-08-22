Benenden Health appoints Jon Cawley as COO

This includes delivering Benenden Health's services to members and its member-facing teams, with Cawley taking responsibility for the effectiveness of the provider's operations and York headquarter employees to deliver these services to members. Prior to joining Benenden Health, Cawley was head of claims operations for NHS Resolution. He has previously held positions as head of claims at NFU Mutual and at Towergate Insurance, as well as two director roles at Zurich Insurance. Cawley said: "Benenden Health's values, inclusive approach and clear focus on prioritising our members needs a...